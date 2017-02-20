McKowen leads red-hot Upper Iowa squad in to NSIC tournament

It took a little time, but right now Coach Brooks McKowen Is enjoying what he's seeing at Upper Iowa --

"We're playing good basketball right now,” said the 4th year head coach, “I feel like we're really hitting our stride playing our best basketball of the season, which is what you want to do at this time."

McKowen, a former Wapsie Valley and UNI stand-out, has his team on the verge of their best season in school history. The Peacocks will take the south's number 2 seed in to the NSIC tournament. Only an overtime loss at Augustana this past weekend kept that from being number one.

We made a good run at it, had a shot on Saturday, but it kind of came up a little short," said McKowen

A little short is better than where they've been before. Last year's team finished 15-16 overall. Right now guys appear to be buying in like three year starter Josh Weeber. The former Dubuque Senior star has moved to coming off the bench this year. it's a spot he's thrived in helping lead the Peacock's to 19-90 mark so far.

"He's taken that role extremely well,” said McKowen, “He's the leader of our team always pumping guys up."

"I'm very excited for this team,” said Weeber, “I don't think anyone wants to play us. We score a lot of points."

They're not just scoring they're winning, sometimes in dramatic fashion. The Peacocks have won not one, but two games on buzzer beaters from former Dike-New Hartford star Carson Parker, and McKowen says no matter what the score is, there's no give-up on his team.

"Going down late in those games, we always feel like we're going to win them."