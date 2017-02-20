Waterloo Police Officers honored - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo Police Officers honored

Posted: Updated:
Written by Sara Belmont
Connect

The Exchange Club of Waterloo presented the Reserve Officer of the Year award to James G. Scott (pictured left), and the Police Officer of the Year award to Jamie M. Sullivan (pictured right).

The pair were honored this afternoon.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.