Competency hearing for woman accused of murdering ex-husband - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Competency hearing for woman accused of murdering ex-husband

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

A Dubuque woman accused of murdering her ex-husband may still not be competent to stand trial.  63-year-old Dolores Flynn pleading not guilty to second degree murder.

Police say she hit 72-year-old Gary Breckenridge with a baseball bat at their home in January of 2016.  Flynn was arrested a week later at a local laundromat.

She was found not competent to stand trial last year.  Her attorneys have now filed another motion for a competency hearing, which is set for Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.