Competency hearing for woman accused of murdering ex-husband

A Dubuque woman accused of murdering her ex-husband may still not be competent to stand trial. 63-year-old Dolores Flynn pleading not guilty to second degree murder.

Police say she hit 72-year-old Gary Breckenridge with a baseball bat at their home in January of 2016. Flynn was arrested a week later at a local laundromat.

She was found not competent to stand trial last year. Her attorneys have now filed another motion for a competency hearing, which is set for Tuesday, Feb. 20.