Forever stamp dedicated in John F. Kennedy's honor

The US Postal Service commemorated the centennial of President John F. Kennedy's birthday by dedicating a forever stamp in his honor today.

The stamp was dedicated at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.

The stamp features a 1960 photograph of the 35th president as he was campaigning in Seattle.

The photograph was taken by Ted Spiegel.

Kennedy was the youngest person elected to the presidency. He was 43-years-old when he assumed office.

The postal services relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund it's operation.