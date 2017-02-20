Forever stamp dedicated in John F. Kennedy's honor - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Forever stamp dedicated in John F. Kennedy's honor

Posted: Updated:

The US Postal Service commemorated the centennial of President John F. Kennedy's birthday by dedicating a forever stamp in his honor today.

The stamp was dedicated at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. 

The stamp features a 1960 photograph of the 35th president as he was campaigning in Seattle. 

The photograph was taken by Ted Spiegel.

Kennedy was the youngest person elected to the presidency. He was 43-years-old when he assumed office.

The postal services relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund it's operation. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.