Cedar Rapids Fire Department gets new CPR training baby

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department got a new CPR training unit today to help them better prepare for real life situations.

It looks like a baby doll but it has the capability to measure the quality of CPR as firefighters use it to train.

More than half of the calls the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to last year were not for fires, but medical calls.

"Responded to 126 incidents of CPR last year," says Amy Kunkle, CR Firefighter & EMS Program Director.

Working with a baby mannequin that will give feedback is new for the department who has a similar adult mannequin.

"An adult you have to press harder, you have to be really careful with an infant," says CR Firefighter & Paramedic Kurt Kroemer.

Unfortunately giving CPR to a baby is something Kroemer has had to do before.

"Obviously everyone gets nervous when it's with pediatrics so anytime you can get a little bit more comfortable with it it's gonna be beneficial for everybody," he says.

The new tool is now available for crews to train with anytime as well as for formal training sessions the department does several times a year.

The training unit was donated by Randy Kuehl Honda in partnership with the National Automobile Dealers Charitable Foundation.