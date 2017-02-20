Two Waterloo Black Hawks earn USHL Weekly honors

Waterloo, Iowa–For the second time this season, Waterloo Black Hawks players have concurrently won two of the United States Hockey League’s three weekly player awards, the USHL announced Monday.

Kevin Charyszyn is the league’s CCM Forward of the Week, and Peter Thome has been recognized with the equivalent honor for goaltenders. The efforts of both players lifted the Black Hawks to wins on Friday and Sunday. The team won twice and nabbed five of six possible standings points during the three-game week to move within one point of the Sioux City Musketeers for first place in both the Western Conference and overall.

Charyszyn became the first Black Hawk to record a hat trick the season on Friday during a 5-2 victory against the Sioux Falls Stampede. His performance included a game-tying power play goal in the first period and a go-ahead goal which put Waterloo on top for good in the second. Leading 3-1 early in the third, Charyszyn completed the three-goal night during a power play.

Sunday, the 20-year-old had another three-point performance. Two first period goals included the game-winner during a 6-0 contest with the Lincoln Stars. Charyszyn notched an assist during the second on a goal by Ben Copeland. All totaled, the Clarkson University recruit contributed five goals and an assist with a +3 plus/minus differential.

Charyszyn now leads the Black Hawks with 23 goals this season, a count which ranks third overall in the United States Hockey League. Contributing his sixth game-winning goal during the campaign on Sunday, he is now tied for third league-wide in that category. Charyszyn also paces the USHL with four shorthanded goals.

At the other end of the rink, Thome preserved his perfect record since being acquired by the Black Hawks and was recognized as the CCM Goaltender of the Week. He made his second and third starts for Waterloo on Friday and Sunday respectively. The Columbus Blue Jackets draft pick stopped 32 of 34 Sioux Falls attempts and then all 22 Lincoln tries. The Sunday shutout was the first of Thome’s USHL career.

Including time spent with the Omaha Lancers and Chicago Steel this season, the University of North Dakota prospect is now 13-4-2 this season, including three wins for Waterloo. Thome sports a 2.95 goals-against average and 89.2% save percentage.

Black Hawks players have now won ten USHL weekly awards in 2016/17. Monday’s honors were the first for both Charyszyn and Thome during their respective tenures with Waterloo.