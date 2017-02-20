Dresser to take over at Iowa State - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dresser to take over at Iowa State

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Kevin Dresser, the 2016 National Wrestling Coaches’ Association Coach of the Year, has agreed to return home to his native state to become Iowa State’s Head Wrestling Coach. Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard made the announcement Monday afternoon.

The 54-year-old Humboldt, Iowa native, built a national power at Virginia Tech. Inheriting a team that won one dual in the year prior to his arrival, Dresser has led VT to Top 10 finishes at the NCAA Championship the last four years – including an all-time best fourth in 2016 – and it is currently ranked fifth. Dresser’s Hokie teams captured five ACC Wrestling Championships (two tournament and three dual titles) in the last five years. His teams also won 91% of their duals (48-5) the last three years.

