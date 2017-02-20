Nearly 4,500 without power in Linn Co. - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Nearly 4,500 without power in Linn Co.

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
LINN COUNTY (KWWL) -

Alliant Energy is reporting that nearly 4,500 of it's customers in Linn Co. are without power.

A representative from Alliant said the outage is due to two broken pieces of equipment on a power line.

He says a crew is currently working on the issue and that power is expected to be restored within one to two hours.

