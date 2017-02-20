Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix comments on collective bargaining reform

A few weeks ago, I talked about creating a new path and our commitment to bettering the lives of Iowans. Last week we continued that promise with the passage of House File 291 - public employee collective bargaining reform. This law remained unaddressed for more than 40 years. The time for reform was necessary for our state to continue to grow and provide a stronger future for our children.



Throughout the legislative process we listened to Iowans during debate and multiple public hearings. I received your emails, calls, and letters with your thoughts on the proposed changes. We took those concerns and questions into consideration by amending the original legislation.



Some of those changes included retaining proper cause for termination of public employees in law. Employees and employers are allowed to negotiate grievances, seniority, and release time. Finally, employees are able to take their employment claims to district court, if they deem it necessary.



In addition, this bill maintains a majority of current public employee practices without a government mandate. As an employee you will not lose your health insurance, retirement is not affected, wage increases are capped only during arbitration, and employees are free to discuss with their employer, at their discretion, any issue that is not limited to bargaining.



To be clear, this bill is a bold reform of state government. It changes the way Iowa does business. It significantly increases local control for cities, counties, and schools. It provides taxpayers a seat at the table and will allow local officials the ability to implement innovative solutions specific to their communities.