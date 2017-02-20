President Trump names new national security adviser - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

President Trump names new national security adviser

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

President Donald Trump has tapped Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new national security adviser.
   Trump announced the pick Monday at his Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago. He says McMaster is "a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience."
   Trump says retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who had been his acting adviser, will now serve as the National Security Council chief of staff.
   Trump had been looking for a replacement for retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who was ousted last week.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.