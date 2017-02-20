5 people wounded in Ames shooting that involved officers

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say five people have been wounded in a shooting that involved two Ames police officers.

Officers had been sent to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on reports that two groups were fighting as bars closed in the area. Police say that as officers separated the groups, shots were fired from a stopped car into the crowd. Police say two officers fired into the car, which sped away.

Three people in the crowd were taken to hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Cmdr. Geoff Huff said Monday that two wounded suspects and two other men were found at a Fort Dodge hospital. All four were arrested. Huff says it's not clear whether the two men had been hit by the officers' bullets or had been wounded earlier.

