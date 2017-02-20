Waverly Health Center holds breastfeeding support group - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waverly Health Center holds breastfeeding support group

WAVERLY (KWWL) -

Waverly Health Center in Waverly will be hosting a monthly breastfeeding support group. The group will meeting on Thursday, March 2nd from 1 to 2 p.m. 

People will meeting in the Carstensen-Gruben Room at the Waverly Health Center.

