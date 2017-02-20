East High School gets ready for annual swing show - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

East High School gets ready for annual swing show

Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

East High School in Waterloo is gearing up for the annual swing show. This year's theme is from the movie High School Musical and is called "We're All In This Together."

The show will be on March 3rd and 4th at 7:00. 

Tickets are $6. For more information call 319-433-2400. 

