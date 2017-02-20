University of Iowa will be coal free - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

University of Iowa will be coal free

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

This morning the University of Iowa announced it's plans to be coal free by 2025. 

All of the coal in the UI power plant will be replaced with renewable resources like Miscanthus. 

Miscanthus is a renewable energy crop, the University already has more than 500 acres of it planted across eastern Iowa. 

Biomass will also be used instead of coal, including oat hulls from Quaker Oats in Cedar Rapids and wood chips. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.