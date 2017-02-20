University of Iowa will be coal free

This morning the University of Iowa announced it's plans to be coal free by 2025.

All of the coal in the UI power plant will be replaced with renewable resources like Miscanthus.

Miscanthus is a renewable energy crop, the University already has more than 500 acres of it planted across eastern Iowa.

Biomass will also be used instead of coal, including oat hulls from Quaker Oats in Cedar Rapids and wood chips.