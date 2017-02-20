Scholarships available for eastern Iowa students pursuing healthcare careers

Eastern Iowa students headed to college to pursue a career in healthcare are eligible for a $2,000 scholarship through Friends of Covenant Medical Center and Friends of Sartori Memorial Hospital.

Seven students will be awarded through the program, with funds also coming from donations by McElroy Trust. Students graduating from high school this spring or post-secondary students already enrolled in a health-related program are eligible for the seven scholarships. They must also be from Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Fayette, Grundy or Tama counties. Applicants must also have a cumulative grade point average of a 3.0 or better, and complete an application that includes the following: two letters of recommendation, a 300-word essay about themselves and why they are choosing a health-related career, a five-year plan, official copes of all high school and college transcripts as well as a current photograph.

Applications can be turned in to the Covenant Foundation Office in Waterloo until Friday, March 10. Click here for more information on the scholarship.