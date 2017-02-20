Body of missing Clinton man recovered from river

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) - The body of a second missing Clinton man has been recovered from the Mississippi River.

Authorities say the body of 22-year-old Keegan Rasmussen was recovered Friday afternoon near Lock and Dam 14 at Le Claire. He and 22-year-old Tyler Steeg were reported missing Nov. 26 after a barge crew recovered an untended boat.

Steeg's body was recovered Feb. 1 near the dam downstream near Arsenal Island.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.