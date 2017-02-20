10 sites in US named 'proving grounds' for driverless cars - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

10 sites in US named 'proving grounds' for driverless cars

In January, the U.S. Department of Transportation designated 10 "proving grounds" to encourage testing of automated vehicle technologies:

City of Pittsburgh and the Thomas D. Larson Pennsylvania Transportation Institute

Texas AV Proving Grounds Partnership

U.S. Army Aberdeen Test Center

American Center for Mobility (ACM) at Willow Run, Michigan

Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) & GoMentum Station

San Diego Association of Governments

Iowa City Area Development Group

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Central Florida Automated Vehicle Partners

North Carolina Turnpike Authority

