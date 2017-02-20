UPDATE: Tire slashing spree; 13 cars vandalized at Mines of Spain

UPDATE:

People enjoying the outdoors at the Mines of Spain State Recreation Area return to their parked cars to discover slashed tires. Not one...not two, but five vandalized cars all before 9:30 Monday morning.

Visitors reacting to the news. "It's unfortunate that in such a safe, family friendly community like this, something like that would happen. That's not something being from Los Angeles I would expect would happen in a safe place like this," said Stryker Watts, who's visiting the area from California.

But this isn't the only recent vandalism incident.

It also happened over the weekend, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office. On Saturday, sometime between the hours of 3 and 5:30 in the afternoon -- eight more cars had their tires slashed. Authorities say the vehicles were parked in different locations. Each car had one or two tires damaged.

Visitors tell KWWL something happening like this at a place that's supposed to be pure and fun for families is worrisome.

Regarding security -- we're also told there's only one camera in the park. It's along one of the trails. Besides that, none of the parking lots have cameras.

Management tell us hopefully this is just a minor incident. It's unfortunate this happened to people visiting the state park. They are working with local law enforcement to find the people or persons who did this.

Total estimated damage is about $3,000.

Those with information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 563-588-0714 or 800-747-0117.

You can also call the park office at 563-556-0620 and remain anonymous.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says five more cars have been vandalized Monday morning.

Tires were slashed.

Authorities are looking into multiple cars being vandalized over the weekend at the Mines of Spain.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says eight vehicles had at least one tire slashed, some had two tires slashed.

It happened Saturday sometime between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

They were parked in different locations.

Estimated damage is more than $2000.

No arrests have been made.