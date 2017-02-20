DEVELOPING: More than 100 buildings damaged after possible TX tornado

DEVELOPING: More than 100 buildings damaged after possible TX to - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
After a possible tornado overnight in San Antonio, emergency crews are finding as many as 150 buildings are damaged.

Powerful winds and heavy rain knocked down several trees, and thousands of people lost power.

Several people were hurt in the storm, but it appears no one was seriously injured.

