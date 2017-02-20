No love letter: Scam claims person cheated on wife - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

No love letter: Scam claims person cheated on wife

RICHMOND, Va. (KWWL) -

Some people are getting a strange letter in the mail that reads, "I know you've cheated on your wife."

Police in Virginia have received several reports.

The letter demands people pay $2,000 or else friends and family will be sent evidence of them cheating.

"I thought, 'Who is this mystery wife that I don't have?' This must be a scam. I don't have a wife because if you find someone that does have a wife, and they did cheat, most likely, I think they're going to pay," said one man who got the letter.

