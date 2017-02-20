TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks part of I-380 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks part of I-380

Posted: Updated:
SWISHER (KWWL) -

Northbound I-380 is blocked near Swisher because of a crash.

So far, there are no details about what happened or if anyone was hurt.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.