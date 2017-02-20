18 rescued dogs arrive at Cedar Bend Humane Society

The Cedar Bend Humane Society is working to find homes for 18 rescued dogs.

The Humane Society is partnering with the American Society For The Prevention of Cruelty of Animals to help animals who were rescued.

The Humane Society is tasked with getting the dogs ready for a new future.

Of the 18 dogs rescued, 5 are adults and 13 are puppies.

The puppies range in age from 9 to 16 weeks old.

The animals went up for adoption on Friday.