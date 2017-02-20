First egg laid at Decorah North nest - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

First egg laid at Decorah North nest

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
Connect
DECORAH (KWWL) -

An eagle with the Decorah North nest has laid its first egg of the year.

The Raptor Resource Project says it happened Sunday night at 5:53 p.m., catching many by surprise.

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. North!

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.