Severe storms roll through Texas, more than 100 reports of damage

Powerful storms rolled through Texas overnight damaging homes and cutting power to thousands.

The San Antonio Fire Department says there are more than 100 reports of damaged homes after the severe weather rolled through.

Several trees were knocked down as powerful winds accompanied the heavy rain.

According to the local power company more than 37,000 were without power as power crews worked through the night to repair downed lines.

A spokesperson for the San Antonio Fire Department says there were fewer than five reports of minor injuries from the storm.