Virginia Tech's Kevin Dresser to announce stance on Iowa State wrestling job

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Kevin Dresser may or may not be Iowa State's wrestling coach. It's clear, however, the ball is in his court.

Dresser, currently the head coach at Virginia Tech, says the decision will come tonight, with an announcement coming tomorrow.

While Iowa State has made no comment on the coaching search, Dresser released a statement on his status Sunday night.

“I am scheduled to visit with Iowa State officials later this evening by phone,” Dresser said in the statement Sunday. “I am going to make a decision with my family later this evening and will announce it tomorrow afternoon. I would like everyone to respect my wishes and let the process unfold.”

The statement came on the same day that Kevin Jackson coached his final dual as head coach of the Cyclones. Iowa State lost to 13th ranked Minnesota 40-7 finishing with a 1-12 record in Jackson's final season.