Black Hawks crush Lincoln 6-0 for eighth win in nine games

Nick Swaney and Kevin Charyszyn each scored a pair of goal as the Waterloo Black Hawks rolled past the Lincoln Stars 6-0 inside Young Arena.

The offensive barrage has become somewhat familiar as Waterloo has scored 43 times in just their last seven home games.

Charyszyn provided both tallies in the first period redirecting shots by Grant Gabriele and Mikey Anderson in to the back of the net. Swaney took care of things in the second swatting in a pair of power play goals. Ben Copeland and Alex Limoges tallied the final two goals.

Peter Thome recorded 22 saves for his first career USHL shut-out.