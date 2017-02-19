UNI women win 20th, drop Indiana State in overtime

The UNI Panthers moved to 13-2 in the Missouri Valley, topping Indiana State 61-59 in overtime. With the win, the Panthers have won 20 games in back to back seasons for the first time in school history.

The Panthers clawed their way back in to the game after trailing by 15 points in the second quarter. The game saw eight lead changes and was won with clutch free throw shooting from Madison Weekly and Megan Maahs in overtime.

Weekly led the UNI effort scoring 20, while sophomore Ellie Herzberg chipped in another 16 points for the Panthers. Defensively, UNI forced 32 Sycamore turnovers.