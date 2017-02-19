Iowa women fall at Purdue

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The Iowa women dropped a 12 point first half lead as Purdue rolled in the second half for a 72-52 win.

Megan Gustafson scored 20 and grabbed nine rebounds for Iowa (16-11, 7-7 Big Ten). Ally Disterhoft added another 10 points in the loss.

Gustafson had the Hawkeyes rolling in the first half, putting the Hawks up 27-15 with a lay-up early in the second quarter. Purdue (17-11, 8-6 Big Ten) took over from that point on, out-scoring the Hawks 57-25 over the final 28 minutes for the win.

Ashley Morrissette led the Boilermakers in scoring with 25.