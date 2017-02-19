Marion firefighters respond to house fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Marion firefighters respond to house fire

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
MARION (KWWL) -

Marion firefighters are investigating what caused a home to start fire Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to a single family home at 2545 5th Avenue at 5:20 p.m. for a complaint of smoke coming from upstairs.

When they arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from the second floor eaves and ridge line of the roof.

Firefighters say the fire didn't spread any further than a second story bedroom.

Nobody was home at the time, and nobody was hurt.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.