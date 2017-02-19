Marion firefighters respond to house fire

Marion firefighters are investigating what caused a home to start fire Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to a single family home at 2545 5th Avenue at 5:20 p.m. for a complaint of smoke coming from upstairs.

When they arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from the second floor eaves and ridge line of the roof.

Firefighters say the fire didn't spread any further than a second story bedroom.

Nobody was home at the time, and nobody was hurt.