Minnesota tops ISU 40-7 in Jackson's final dual

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Thirteenth ranked Minnesota topped Iowa State 40-7 spoiling Kevin Jackson's final dual meet as the Cyclones' head wrestling coach.

The Cyclones honored 11 seniors leaving the program including 10th ranked 133 pounder Earl Hall. Hall took down number 17 Mitchell McKee 16-9 in his final meet inside Hilton Coliseum. Gabe Moreno picked up Iowa State's only other win with a 8-0 major decision over Ben Brancale.

Next up, Iowa State will compete in the Big 12 Championships, March 4-5 at the Bok Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Iowa State vs. Minnesota Match-by-Mach

174: Chris Pfarr (UM) dec. Lelund Weatherspoon (ISU), 10-4; UM 3-0

184: Brandon Krone (UM) maj. dec. Carson Powell (ISU), 10-2; UM 7-0

197: Brett Pfarr (UM) pinned Marcus Harrington (ISU), 2:36; UM 13-0

285: Michael Kroells (UM) tech. fall Quean Smith (ISU), 18-2 (3:00); UM 18-0

125: Ethan Lizak (UM) pinned Kyle Larson (ISU), 4:42; UM 24-0

133: Earl Hall (ISU) dec. Mitch McKee (UM), 16-9: UM 24-3

141: Tommy Thorn (UM) pinned John Meeks (ISU), 1:56; UM 30-3

149: Gabe Moreno (ISU) maj. dec. Ben Brancale (UM), 8-0; UM 30-7

157: Jake Short (UM) maj. dec. Colston DiBlasi (ISU), 9-1; UM 34-7

165: Nick Wanzek (UM) pinned Logan Breitenbach (ISU), 3:18; UM 40-7