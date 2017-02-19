Storm aiming for California renews flood fears

The first outer rain bands from a storm headed to Northern California are bringing light rain, wind and renewed warnings of possible flooding.

Forecasters say a powerful Pacific storm will reach the San Francisco Bay Area on Sunday night and move to the already soggy Central Valley.

San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services spokesman Tim Daly said Sunday afternoon the San Joaquin River at a measuring station near Vernalis remains at "danger stage," meaning it keeps approaching the top of levees.

Daly says residents of low-lying areas have been told to be ready to evacuate, especially those in San Joaquin River Club, a private neighborhood of 800 homes by the river.

Resident Paula Martin says the community has organized itself, and residents have been patrolling levees for signs of danger.