Art exhibit brings pop art to eastern Iowa

A new bold, and bright exhibit is being featured at the Dubuque Museum of Art.

It's called Shiny, Sticky, Smooth: Pop Art and the Senses.

The collection on loan by the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation. "So, this exhibition is about sensory almost overload, if you come in, if you look around there's color and energy and passion everywhere," said Susanne Orton, vice president of marketing and communications of the foundation.

From things to tantalize your taste buds, to eye-catching sculptures.

The art inspired by the culture of the late 50's and 60's made popular by artists such as Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein. "Advertising, consumerism, all of this change after WWII and that's what pop art represents, as you can see with the Lichtenstein," added Orton.

Art professionals say having prints like these in Dubuque is special. "Many times you have to travel to a big urban city to see art like this, pop art. Both the caliber and the size of some of these works is really unique," said David Schmitz, executive director of the museum.

There are 53 pieces to learn, there are no rules when it comes to art.

"You could take art and put it everywhere, anyone could use the art, anyone could see the art, anyone could have the art, it was on jeans, it was on t-shirts. It was on posters," said Orton.

This exhibit is for everyone, from adults to children.

It runs til May 14th. For more information, visit: http://dbqart.com/special_exhibition/shiny-sticky-smooth/

The Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation lends art collections to regional communities and universities expanding access to nationally recognized artists. For more information, visit: http://www.jordanschnitzer.org/