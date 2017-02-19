Home Show comes to Waterloo

Spring-like weather has people motivated.

Many stopping at the Home Show in Waterloo this weekend to start thinking about sprucing up their homes.

The smell of fresh flowers and people in shorts almost convinces you it's spring.

Many people calling this warm February weather, motivating.

"When it's 70 degrees people want to get outside and look at things and start thinking, 'hey lets get something for the house'," said Ashley Wagel, Waterloo.

Many using the Home Show to get ideas for home updates. People looking for a new roof, fire places, hot tubs and more.

Bridget Saffold and her husband were looking for many things to spruce up their new home

"I am learning a lot about what it takes to install things like windows and flooring," said Saffold, Waterloo. "I've seen things that I've never seen before like washing machines that don't need soap."

Though the Home Show was inside people are saying it's the weather that brought them in.

"I don't think so much about fixing my landscape when there's snow on it so I think the weather definitely helps people get out and want to get started on their spring projects," said Saffold.

Many people saying they are going to use this weather to be productive by starting on some projects early.

"We are going to get started on it, especially the outdoor stuff," said Saffold. "You know getting the plants put out and getting your patios perfect for a barbeque and things like that...I think people are pretty excited, I'm excited about all the things I've seen."

If you missed the Home Show in Waterloo you can go February 24-26 to the Home Show in Cedar Rapids at Hawkeye Downs Expo Center.