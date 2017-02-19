Four men arrested following Ames shooting - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Four men arrested following Ames shooting

Police say two men were taken into custody after a shooting in Ames early Sunday morning.

Terrion Maxfield, 20, and Desmon R. Siner, 19, were arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Both men were from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.  

Charles Smith, 20, and Traveion Henry, 21, were also charged with aiding and abetting attempted murder.

