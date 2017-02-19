President cites fake terror incident in Sweden - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

President cites fake terror incident in Sweden

(NBC) -

During an event in Florida this weekend, President Donald Trump announced his plan to 'repeal and replace' Affordable Health Care, and he also cited a terror attack in Sweden that authorities say didn't happen.

The former Swedish Foreign Minister later mocked President Trump's comments in a tweet that reads, "Sweden? Terror Attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound." 

