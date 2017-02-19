USDA to ask farmers what they plan to plant this spring

The Agriculture Department is getting ready to survey farmers about what they are planning to grow this year.

The USDA will survey about 84,000 farmers nationwide about their plans.

The survey will form the basis for the USDA's annual prospective plantings report.

That report is scheduled to be released March 31.

The USDA's Dean Groskurth says this report is important because it is the basis for the projections officials will make about this year's crop.