Fallen Waterloo Police Officer to be honored in D.C. this weekend

UPDATE: 10 Waterloo police officers will be traveling to Washington D.C. Thursday for a ceremony honoring one of their own.

Adam Liddle's name will be etched in the marble wall of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C. this weekend.

His wife Sue says, "Our family is honored that all of Adam’s hard work and dedication to the community is being recognized in this way. Adam absolutely loved doing this job every single day and that showed in his work. I wish the community could fully understand (and respect) the stress law enforcement officers and their families are under each and every day – this honor completely recognizes that. We are proud of Adam and his work as a Waterloo Police Officer. As we travel to Washington D.C. we wish to thank the Iowa C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors) chapter who will be traveling with us to support our family throughout the week."

Waterloo Police Officer Adam Liddle's name will be etched in the marble wall of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.

Officer Adam Liddle, a three year veteran of the Waterloo Police Department, died back in 2015 when he collapsed during a work out.

The Waterloo Police Department shared a post on Facebook saying, "It’s with great honor, pride and sadness that we announce Waterloo Police Officer Adam Liddle’s name (E.O.W. 10/29/2015) will be etched in the marble wall of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial walls this May during National Police Week".

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial is the nation’s monument to law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. Dedicated on October 15, 1991, the Memorial honors federal, state and local law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety and protection of our nation and its people.

The Memorial features two curving, 304-foot-long blue-gray marble walls. Carved on these walls are the names of more than 20,000 officers who have been killed in the line of duty throughout U.S. history, dating back to the first known death in 1791.

Unlike many other memorials in Washington, DC, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial is ever-changing: new names of fallen officers are added to the monument each spring, in conjunction with National Police Week.