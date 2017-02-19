Iowa GOP bill to reverse raises worries low-income workers

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- As House Republicans push for a bill preventing local governments from determining minimum hourly wages, some workers are expressing bewilderment over the potential loss of raises.

Minimum wage increases have been implemented in Johnson, Linn and Wapello counties, with additional raises scheduled. In Polk County, a phased-in increase is scheduled to start in April. The House could vote this week to stop Iowa's cities and counties from increasing the minimum wage above the state's $7.25 standard and override laws already approved.

For Cedar Rapids resident Effie McCollom, who works at AARP, the raise was "a little light at the end of the tunnel." The Linn County minimum wage climbed to $8.25 in January and was to reach $10.25 in 2019.

House Speaker Linda Upmeyer says Republicans aren't interested in raising the minimum wage.