Blind wrestler prepares for tournament

One girl is proving you can do anything you put your mind to.

14-year-old Goddess Ma'alona-Faletogo is blind and is a wrestler for Thomas Jefferson High School in Washington. She started wrestling in when she was in the 6th grade.

She attributes her strong sense of touch to her ability to wrestle.

