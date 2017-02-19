WATCH: SpaceX Launches the Dragon - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WATCH: SpaceX Launches the Dragon


Written by Casey Allbee


SpaceX successfully launches "The Dragon" rocket from NASA's historic pad.

The rocket launched at 8:39 a.m Central Time.

This after the rocket was unable to launch yesterday due to problems.

