Three People Injured in Ames Campustown Shooting

AMES, Iowa- Ames Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning, after 3 people were shot along Welch Avenue in Campustown.

Around 1:30 police were called to an altercation at a bar on Chamberlain. The altercation then moved up to the 200 block of Welch.

A suspect in a red car shot three people on the street. Officers fired two shots back, the suspect drove away without stopping. Police are still looking for that red car, and interviewing witnesses.

According to police the three victims appear to have non-life threatening injuries.

