Nineteen area wrestlers capture state titles

Eastern Iowa wrestlers went to Des Moines on a mission as several came home as champions after Saturday night's finals in Wells Fargo Arena.

Area Champions

Class 1A

113 - Cael Happel (Lisbon) 53-3 won by tech fall over Devon Meeker (Wapello) 39-8 (TF-1.5 4:11 (21-6))

120 - Brock Henderson (North Linn) 48-2 won by decision over Brady Kyner (Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas) 52-1 (Dec 3-0)

138 - Kaleb Krall (Wapsie Valley) 45-2 won by decision over Kory Van Oort (West Sioux) 42-6 (Dec 1-0)

145 - Trent Johnson (Dike-New Hartford) 43-1 won by decision over Dylan Schuck (Sibley-Ocheyedan) 51-1 (Dec 6-2)

152 - Zachary Axmear (English Valleys) 43-0 won by decision over Brennan Swafford (Mediapolis) 48-2 (Dec 7-4)

170 - Taylan Entriken (Hudson) 48-1 won by decision over Jarel Arbegast (West Fork, Sheffield) 20-3 (Dec 8-4)

182 - Alec McDowell (Maquoketa Valley) 49-2 won by decision over Logan Schumacher (Martensdale-St. Marys) 51-2 (Dec 6-1)

285 - Jared Brinkman (Regina, Iowa City) 38-1 won by decision over Kyler Schott (North Linn) 50-2 (Dec 5-2)

Class 2A

106 - Grayson Kesterson (Williamsburg) 49-1 won by decision over Jarod Kadel (Columbus Community) 42-8 (Dec 4-0)

120 - Bryce West (Solon) 54-1 won by major decision over Blake Steege (Denver-Tripoli) 27-3 (MD 15-5)

126 - Michael Millage (New Hampton) 24-1 won by decision over Drew West (Solon) 54-2 (Dec 3-2)

138 - Keaton Geerts (New Hampton) 57-1 won by decision over Skyler Noftsger (Ballard) 45-5 (Dec 6-2)

152 - Isaac Judge (South Tama County) 46-4 won by decision over Trey Van Weelden (Washington) 29-6 (Dec 7-0)

220 - Jordan Baumler (North Fayette Valley) 29-4 won by decision over Kadon Hulett (Creston/O-M) 54-3 (Dec 6-5)

285 - Tristan Wirfs (Mount Vernon) 21-3 won by decision over John McConkey (Atlantic-CAM) 53-4 (Dec 3-2)

Class 3A

132 - Bradan Birt (Epworth, Western Dubuque) 46-3 won by decision over Cade DeVos (Southeast Polk) 42-3 (Dec 14-10)

152 - Nelson Brands (Iowa City, West) 54-1 won by decision over Cayd Lara (Fort Dodge) 44-3 (Dec 11-9)

182 - Max Lyon (Epworth, Western Dubuque) 49-0 won by decision over Anthony Sherry (Glenwood) 39-6 (Dec 7-0)

285 - Aaron Costello (Epworth, Western Dubuque) 50-0 won by fall over Eagan Lickiss (Indianola) 41-5 (Fall 2:19)