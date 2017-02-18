Solon edges New Hampton for 2A wrestling title

Solon edged New Hampton 96.5-96 to win the class 2A state wrestling title in one of the closest finishes in state history.

The team championship came down to finals night where the Spartans crowned one champion at 120 pounds in Bryce West. New Hampton picked up two in Michael Millage (126) and Keaton Geerts (138).

In the end the difference came down to the one bonus point earned by West by picking up a 15-5 major decision in the final against Blake Steege of Denver-Tripoli.

Team;Pts.

Solon 96.5

New Hampton 96

Dav. Assumption 83

Creston/O.M. 79.5

West Liberty 66.5

Ballard 66

Denver-Tripoli 53

Atlantic-CAM 52

Osage 50

Clear Lake 46