Des Moines crash involving DART bus on Saturday evening

Police are investigating a crash in Des Moines involving two cars and a DART bus.

The crash reportedly took place in the 3700 block of Hubbell Avenue around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say a car hit an SUV, spun around, and ran into the back of a DART bus.

No details regarding any possible injuries have been released at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

This story was initially reported by WHO-TV in Des Moines.

To review that story, you can click here.