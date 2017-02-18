Two people escape burning building

Two people are in the hospital Saturday night after an early morning fire in Anamosa.

A woman was pulled from the burning building and a man had to jump from a second floor window.

An art gallery and the apartments above it caught fire after 4 a.m. Saturday.

Many people on East Main Street early Saturday watching the fire take over the building, including Leonard Rhomberg.

"The flames itself, when I showed up like 4:30 a.m. weren't too bad," said Rhomberg, Anamosa. "There wasn't a lot of flames, it was just really heavy smoke, really dense smoke."

That smoke billowing out of the apartment windows and seeping into the next door business.

"It was a lot of smoke, really heavy smoke," said Rhomberg. "The wind was carrying it all the way across town, so I was about a half mile to a mile away and I could tell it was on this side of Main Street."

Rhomberg says it was hard to watch this happen to another business on East Main Street, just four stores away from where he works.

"A building on East Main Street in Anamosa was on fire and I was like, 'oh no, is it my place of work?'," said Rhomberg. "We have family friends that used to own a bakery and they live above it downtown, so I was really nervous and I just wanted to come down here to make sure everything was okay."

Anamosa Fire Chief Tim Shada says the fire potentially started in one of the upstairs apartments where a woman was found trying to escape.

"A couple of guys made their way up the stairway and a woman was trying to get down out of the stairway so we pulled her out," said Chief Shada. "Another gentleman had jumped out of the window."

No word Saturday night on the condition of the people who were inside the building, but Chief Shada says they inhaled a lot of smoke.

According to the fire chief the state fire marshal is investigating the cause.

