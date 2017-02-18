Sioux City delays plans to outfit police with body cameras - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Sioux City delays plans to outfit police with body cameras

The Sioux City Council has voted to delay outfitting its police officers with body cameras until at least next year, citing a lack of state policy governing the cameras' use.

The Sioux City Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2lmRzkY ) that council members don't want to rush in only to have legislation or courts change the standards for maintaining and using video as evidence.

Mayor Bob Scott says the city needs direction on how much body-camera video police departments are required to store and for how long.

Larger and longer storage requirements can greatly add to the cost of using body cameras.

The city budgeted more than $67,000 for police body cameras this year. On Thursday, the City Council voted to defer half that until the next budget year.

