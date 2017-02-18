Warm weather brings early start to golfing season

It's time to tee off at the Meadows Golf Club in Asbury.

"I love just playing with friends, getting out there when the weather is nice, just having an overall good time," said 16-year-old Jeremy Becker of Dubuque.

Many golfers coming out for the start of the season. "I think it's amazing, it's just warm out and the ability to play out here this early is just awesome," added Becker.

Those in charge say the season starting about three weeks early this year.

That's not usual. "What allowed us to get opened up is we don't have a whole lot of tree cover so the frost with the sunshine really got out fairly quickly so we were able to open up where some of the tree lined places weren't able to go," said Jeremy Hawkins, general manager and PGA golf professional.

Still, there are a few signs of winter like a frozen pond in the middle of the course, but that's not stopping anybody's game.

These longtime golfers just happy to be back in the swing of things. "I've been playing golf since I was about ten years old -- so a long time, yes. And I've played in a lot worse weather than this," said Bob Wild of Dubuque.

For more information, visit: http://www.meadowsgolf.com/