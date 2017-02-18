2 killed in crash at intersection north of Marshalltown

A couple of cooler days with a chance of rain are ahead.More >>
A couple of cooler days with a chance of rain are ahead.More >>
Shots fired overnight in Waterloo.More >>
Shots fired overnight in Waterloo.More >>
Storm reports across the KWWL viewing area from Wednesday.More >>
Storm reports across the KWWL viewing area from Wednesday.More >>
At least 20 people were killed and possibly "hundreds" of others were injures after one or more loud bangs were heard Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England, multiple law enforcement told NBC News.More >>
At least 19 people were killed and about 50 others were injured in a suspected suicide bombing Monday night after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England, authorities said.More >>