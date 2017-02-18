2 killed in crash at intersection north of Marshalltown - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

2 killed in crash at intersection north of Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN (AP) -

Two people have died in a crash involving a pickup and two semitrailers at a central Iowa intersection.
   The Des Moines Register reports that the crashed happened early Friday morning at the intersection of Highways 14 and 96 north of Marshalltown. The Iowa State Patrol says a pickup driven by 32-year-old Brandon Paul Skidmore, of Marshalltown, ran through a stop sign and hit a northbound semi. The crash caused the semi to spin into the path of and collide with a southbound semi, driven by 33-year-old Kaleia Shana Grant, of Springdale, Arkansas. Both Skidmore and Grant were killed.
   The crash is still under investigation.
 

