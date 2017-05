DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Davenport police say one man has been shot to death in the eastern Iowa city and another man has been arrested.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday. Police say 33-year-old Lasabian Walker, of Rock Island, Illinois, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say 27-year-old David Levy, of Davenport, was arrested and is being held in Scott County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder. It was not clear Saturday whether he yet had an attorney.

Neighbors reported that they heard four shots and saw a car speed from the area where the shooting occurred.