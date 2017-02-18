University of Dubuque announces $60M gift -- school's largest - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

University of Dubuque announces $60M gift -- school's largest

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) -- University of Dubuque officials have announced a $60 million estate gift to be used to support endowed scholarships for students.
   The gift from the late Edward Babka, a former university trustee, and his wife, Shirley, marks the largest single estate commitment in the school's 164-year history.
   The money will go to the school's endowment and support the Ed and Shirley Babka Scholarship Fund. That fund will help support the $15.5 million the school provides each year in institutional scholarships.
   Peter Smith, vice president for enrollment management and university relations, says the $60 million gift will create new scholarship dollars within one year.
   Edward Babka died June 20 at the age of 88. He served on UD's board of trustees for more than 43 years.

